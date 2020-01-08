Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hartnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Peter Hartnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Peter Hartnett Obituary
James Peter Hartnett WEATHERFORD--James Peter Hartnett, 66, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Weatherford. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Thompson Harveson & Cole Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to a . Jim was born Dec. 30, 1953, to Dr. Dalton and Maryelaine Pung Hartnett in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1972 and attended St. Edward's University in Austin. He retired after many years of employment with IBM. Jim enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and spending time at the family ranch. He had many lifelong friends. and was loved by too many to count. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo Hartnett and Dennis Hartnett; sister-in-law, Brenda Hartnett; and nephew, Christopher Hartnett. SURVIVORS: Brother, Brian Hartnett of Mineral Wells; his companion in life, Lou Anne Price; and numerous cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -