James R. Ramsey FORT WORTH--James Robert Ramsey, 77, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Visitation: 4 p.m., with a rosary at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Worth Ranch- Longhorn Council, BSA, the National Parkinson's Foundation or a . James was born March 5, 1943, in Freeport, Texas, to George and Lillian Ramsey. He moved to Fort Worth in 1946 and had been a resident since then. He was a draftsman for 35 years at B&E drafting where he retired. James was an active member of St. George and St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was a CCD teacher, usher and eucharistic minister. He also served on the Parish Council and volunteered at St. George Catholic School. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus. He was a registered Boy Scout and served on the troop and district level in many capacities, including the Catholic Committee on Scouting and Order of the Arrow, along with assistant scoutmaster for Troop 341 and Troop 308. He was a longtime volunteer for the Cowtown Marathon. James enjoyed mentoring young people, spending time in the outdoors, and time with his family. James was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Ramsey. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra Ramsey; sons, Jonathan Ramsey and Jeremy and his wife, Amie Ramsey; grandchildren, Avery, Grayson and Seth Ramsey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2020