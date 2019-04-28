|
James "Jimmy" R. Ridings FORT WORTH--James R. Ridings, "Jimmy," 69, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Jimmy was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Meridian, Texas. He graduated Richfield High School in Waco, Texas, in 1968 and attended Baylor University. In 1985, he founded Craftmade International, Inc. and was chairman and CEO until his retirement in June 2008. Embedded in the culture of Craftmade was Jimmy's character and generosity, which resulted in the company being recognized many times by Forbes Magazine in their annual 200 Best Small Companies issue. Jimmy's other passion was being the owner-operator of Colonial Oaks Ranch (COJR), Meridian, Texas where he raised Limousin cattle. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Alonzo Ridings and Altus Marie (Royal), and his brother, Larry. SURVIVORS: His wife, Debi Ridings of Fort Worth; his son, Jason Ridings (Holly); daughter, Whitney Heimann (Brad); stepsons, Justin Cappers (Shelly), Alexander Cappers; and three grandsons.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019