James R. Ruderer Jr. NASHVILLE, TENN.--James R. Ruderer Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 63 years old. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Belle Meade United Methodist Church in Nashville, Tenn., with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belle Meade United Methodist Church, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, or the Nashville Humane Society. Jim grew up in Arlington, Texas, and attended Lamar High School and the University of Texas at Arlington where he was president of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He met his wife, Lee Ann, there, and they were married Dec. 31, 1979. They lived briefly in Houston and then returned to Arlington where they had three sons. Jim and his family relocated to Nashville, Tenn., in 1992. Music City was a good place for him to indulge his love of music and raise his children. Jim was senior vice president of operations for a hospital supply manufacturing and distribution company. He loved coaching his boys' many sports teams, going with them to live music shows and watching the Texas Rangers play baseball. He doted on his family and enjoyed being a part of anything they did. He loved them dearly, and they loved him back. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by his wife, Lee Ann; sons, Jimmy, Kris, and Mac, who live in Nashville; his parents, Jim and Judy Ruderer of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Andy (Sabrina) Ruderer and sons, Ryan of Nashville and Ross of Houston, Texas; brother, Tommy (Patti) Ruderer of Terrell, Texas, and Tommy's children, Tommy Jr. (Kaitlyn) Ruderer and son, Trace, of Stephenville, Texas, and Mikala Ruderer of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by Lee Ann's mother, Wahnita Boozer of Arlington, Texas; sister, Jill (David) McCaskill of Arlington, Texas, and their children, Claire of Alexandria, Va., and Clark of New York, N.Y.; brother, Biff (Mary) McGuire of Southlake, Texas, and their children, Rebecca of New York, N.Y., and Mary Catherine of Savannah, Ga.; goddaughters, Janie and Lizzy Batt of Nashville, Tenn. He also leaves behind devoted pets, Chief, a German Shepherd and Dukes, a Kelpie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019