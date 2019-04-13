James Ralph Barnes, III FORT WORTH -- James Ralph Barnes, III, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside City. A visitation will be held from 1 till 2 p.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to the or related organizations. James Ralph Barnes III was born July 12, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to Anna Jean Prince and James R. Barnes Jr. He went to be with his Savior on April 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. James graduated South Oak Cliff High School in 1965 and attended North Texas State University in Denton. He served six years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He pursued a career in sales, including retail and real estate, was recognized as Lion of the Year, and completed Dale Carnegie and Tom Hopkins programs, among others. SURVIVORS: his wife of fifty years, Constance Elizabeth Baird Barnes; their two sons, Michael and Christopher and wives, Julie and Lisamarie. He is also survived by his sister, Debra Jean Tucker; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Madelyn, Rebecca and Amanda. HAMPTON VAUGHAN CRESTVIEW FUNER AL HOME AND MEMORIAL PARK 1917 Archer City Hwy 940-767-1770 Wichita Falls, Texas 76302



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary