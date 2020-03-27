|
James Randall Reed AZLE -- James Randall Reed passed away Friday March 20, 2020. GRAVESIDE: Private Randall will lie in state Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. James Randall Reed was born March 24, 1956 in Fort Worth. He received his undergrad in environmental science at Texas Wesleyan and his Master's in religious education and marriage and family counseling at Southwestern Seminary. Randall was employed at Lockheed Martin since 1980. He worked as a Technical Fellow, Materials Engineer Principal, Senior Manager, Technical Lead, Engineering Specialist Senior, Senior Chemist, Chemical Analyst across multiple fighter jet platforms including: F-111, F-16, A-12, F-22, F-35, and F-117. During his time at Lockheed he received multiple awards including two AeroStar Team Awards, NOVA Team Award, and Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Award. Randall attended Christ Chapel Bible Church and was active in Band of Brothers. He was an avid hunter, competitive shotgun shooter and member and participant in USA shooting. Randall was currently serving on the board of Fort Worth Trap & Skeet Club. He loved getting to travel with his son and daughter to multiple shooting competitions, Olympic trials, and even ISSF World Cups. Randall enjoyed spending time with his hunting dogs; Abbi, Beretta, Kensi, and Gracy but most of all spending time with his beloved family. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, James Harris and Oma Lee Reed. SURVIVORS: Wife of 32 years, Kathy Reed; son, Andrew Reed and wife, Miranda; daughter, Kendall Reed; sister, Renee Ball and husband, Melvin; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020