James Ray Lawson FORT WORTH--James Ray Lawson, 80, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his son's residence in China Spring. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Visitation: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Smiles For Life Childrens Charity, 975 Woodoak Lane, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84117. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carole Jean Lawson; children, Clint Lawson and wife, Deana, and Regina Sullivan and husband, James; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie Lawrence. MARSHALL & MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694-2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019