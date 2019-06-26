Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 North Bosque P.O. Box 273
Whitney, TX 76692
(254)694-2206
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 North Bosque P.O. Box 273
Whitney, TX 76692
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Whitney
201 North Bosque P.O. Box 273
Whitney, TX 76692
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ray Lawson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Ray Lawson Obituary
James Ray Lawson FORT WORTH--James Ray Lawson, 80, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his son's residence in China Spring. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney. Visitation: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Smiles For Life Childrens Charity, 975 Woodoak Lane, Suite 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84117. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carole Jean Lawson; children, Clint Lawson and wife, Deana, and Regina Sullivan and husband, James; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie Lawrence. MARSHALL & MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694-2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now