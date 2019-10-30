Home

James Ray Meuth


1941 - 2019
James Ray Meuth Obituary
James Ray Meuth ARLINGTON--James Ray "Jim"" Meuth, 78, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Menard, Texas. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with a rosary beginning at 7 p.m., at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities Fort Worth, 817-534-0814, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society North Texas, 972-996-5900. Jim was born Aug. 5, 1941, in Rosenburg, Texas, to Ed A. Meuth and Alice Agnes Stavinoha Meuth. He was raised in Brazoria and was a graduate of Lamar University. He married Dinah Katherine Hall on Nov. 22, 1962, in Port Arthur. A resident of Arlington since 1966, he was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Jim retired from Northrop Grumman after 36 years as an industrial engineer. Jim enjoyed turkey and deer hunting and golfing. He was a member of the Arlington Golf Association and Men's Club at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was active in the Boy Scouts. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Teddy. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Dinah Hall Meuth; sons, Andy R. Meuth and wife, Beverly, Ronny D. Meuth and wife, Carla, and J.P. Meuth and wife, Kami; brother, Larry Meuth; sisters, Elaine Bodine and husband, James, and Mary Jo Barta and husband, Steve; eigth grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
