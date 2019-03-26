Dr. James Raymond Cole GAINESVILLE--Dr. James Raymond Cole of Gainesville, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 87 years old. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Fr. Jeff Stubbs officiating. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home in Gainesville, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at https://stpaulsgainesville.com/. James was born May 30, 1931, in Fort Worth to JT and Lonnie Louise Cole. He married his sweetheart, JoAnne James from San Antonio, and raised their four children in Gainesville as members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Dr. Cole grew up in Fort Worth with his late brother, Ralph Cole, and late sister, Eva Lela King. Dr. Cole graduated from Southwestern Medical School in 1957. He was a family practitioner in Gainesville, retiring in 2014 at the age of 83 years old. He met the love of his life, JoAnne, while he was in medical school, and she was in nursing school. They worked alongside each other for over 50 years. Dr. Cole loved being with and spending time with his family, taking care of his patients, working on one of his two beloved ranches, playing golf, road trips, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and spoiling his wife. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, doctor, rancher, and cowboy. SURVIVORS: Dr. Cole is survived by his wife, JoAnne James Cole; his children, Dr. Steven Cole and his wife, Janice, Nancy Cole and her husband, Ben, Michael Cole and his wife, Serena, and David Cole and his wife, Cathy; his grandchildren, Ryan, Alice, Will, Britney Jo, Ashley, Branden, Barrett, Christian, Maddi, Camille, and Cooper; and his great-grandchildren, Oliver and Kilian, with one more on the way. GEO. J. CARROLL SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

