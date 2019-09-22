|
|
James Reed Young FORT WORTH--James Young, a devoted husband, father and friend, died peacefully and joined the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in his name to the Humane Society. James was born in Italy, Texas, on Feb. 16, 1929, to Laurence and Hazel Young. After moving to Fort Worth, he attended North Side High School, where he excelled at sports, especially track and field. Earning a track scholarship to North Texas State in Denton, he competed and placed in many events. James soon met the love of his life, Lois Pittman Young, a North Side Homecoming Queen, and fell in love; they had 65 wonderful years together. He soon accepted Christ as his Savior. James' integrity, hard work, and determination led him to a successful career in the banking trust industry for 68 years in the Fort Worth and Houston areas. Driven by his loving devotion as a husband and father, he was an excellent provider for his family. James' love of life and whit were expressed in his sometimes silly sense of humor that he maintained to the end. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his loving sons, Rod Young and Bruce Young; his loving daughter, Shellie Young Rowe; other family, Bob and Anna Beth Young; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019