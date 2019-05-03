|
James Reynolds Mason COLLEYVILLE -- Jim quietly slipped away from us April 24, after a short battle with Alzheimers and heart disease. He fought a brave fight. Jim was born September 27, 1938 in Dallas to Imogene and O.V. Mason. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated from Colorado State University. He serves as a major in the Air Force and later in the Air National Guard. He retired from TSA in 2016. Jim loved watching football, playing golf and spending time with family. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elizabeth Mason; daughters, Jennifer Matthews, Jeanne Dean and Kathy Tongate; sister, Brenda Maudin and numberous grandchildren. Jim will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019