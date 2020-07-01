James Robert Bullard BOYD--James "Jim" R. Bullard, 57, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. SERVICE: 9 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Chapel with committal to follow at 11 a.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Jim was born Sept. 6, 1963, in Pasadena, Calif. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 13 years. Jim was clever, full of wit, jokes and nonsense movie trivia. He loved family gatherings and was a notorious cheater at cards and board games. He enjoyed cooking, family dinners and unreasonable amounts of chocolate. He and his wife, Terri, loved to be bums. Their idea of a good time was sitting on the couch and watching the news. When restless, they shared some fabulous trips, including Tahiti, Hawaii, and coast to coast extended golf trips. At their farm in Boyd, Texas, Jim loved his two Rottweiler dogs, and raised cows, chickens and a worthless potbelly pig named Reba. He was loved. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Egan Bullard, in 2002; his father, John "Jack" Bullard, in 2005; and his sister, Mary Ellen Alexander of Costa Mesa, Calif., in 2019. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by his wife, Terri Bullard; children, Christopher Allinder, Brandee Goodnight, Zackery Goodnight and his wife, Krista, Autumn Hawks and her husband, Justen; siblings, Barbara Bullard Fisher of Fort Worth, Texas, Patrick Bullard of Vancouver, Wash., Michael and his wife, Chris Bullard, of Colleyville, Catherine "Cathy" Bullard and her partner, Sandy Russell, of Banning, Calif., Margaret "Peggy" Schaab and her husband, Hans Schaab, of Summerville, S.C., William "Bill" Bullard and his wife, Vivian Bullard, of Las Vegas, Nev., Elizabeth Bullard and her wife, Diane Craft, of Monument, Colo., Christine Makuta and her husband, Dennis Makuta, of Canton, Ga., Jane Conyers and her husband, John Conyers, of Conyers, Ga.; and 16 nieces and nephews.