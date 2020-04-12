Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Church

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert Church Obituary
James Robert Church FORT WORTH--James Robert Church, 67, of Fort Worth, Texas, succumbed to cancer on Friday, March 27, 2020. James was born April 28, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, to Merle Robert Church Jr. and Ann Dickson. He graduated Southwest High School in 1970 and then from the University of Texas Arlington. On May, 19, 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Church (1953-2015). Jim and Claudia met while in study hall and have been together since. James family includes his son, Robert Church; daughter, Jamie Church; brother, Charles Church; brother, David Church; brother, John Church (1957-2017); sister, Alice Weeks; sister, Elizabeth Seth; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. James was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -