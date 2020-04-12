|
James Robert Church FORT WORTH--James Robert Church, 67, of Fort Worth, Texas, succumbed to cancer on Friday, March 27, 2020. James was born April 28, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, to Merle Robert Church Jr. and Ann Dickson. He graduated Southwest High School in 1970 and then from the University of Texas Arlington. On May, 19, 1973, he married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Church (1953-2015). Jim and Claudia met while in study hall and have been together since. James family includes his son, Robert Church; daughter, Jamie Church; brother, Charles Church; brother, David Church; brother, John Church (1957-2017); sister, Alice Weeks; sister, Elizabeth Seth; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. James was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020