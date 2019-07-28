Home

Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
James Robert Jennings SOUTHSIDE--Elder James Jennings of Greater Love Chapel COGIC stepped out of time and into eternity, Monday, July 22, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of a life well lived at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Holy Tabernacle COGIC. Wake: 7 p.m. Monday at First Saint John Cathedral. SURVIVORS: Sons, Clarence (Chantel), Robert (Alice), Elder William, Curtis, and Nathan Jennings (Katherene); daughters, Elizabeth Bruton (Tommie), Glenda Baston, Paula, Evangelist Patricia, and Monica Jennings; brother, Anthony; sisters, Rose Britton, Ella Nesmith, Sally Moore; godchildren, Melvin and Linda Watson, Sherby Eaddy; 39 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives; and the Greater Love Chapel COGIC family.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
