James Robert Pruett ARLINGTON--It is with heartbreak that we announce the death of James Pruett on Thursday, July 18, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Barnabas United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas, with a reception immediately following at Shady Valley Country Club. Visitation: The family is receiving visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas. James was born to John and Juanita Pruett on Sept. 30, 1942, in Dallas, Texas. James graduated from Birdville High School, earning a football scholarship and attending McMurry University. He married his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 56, Carma Norton, on Aug. 3, 1963. James was a pilot for Eastern Airlines early in his career and lived in Peachtree City, Ga. He was offered a business opportunity by a passenger, took a year leave of absence from the airlines, moved to Texas and never looked back. James had many successes in life. He was a respected businessman and leader in the community and loved by many wonderful friends. But if asked, James would say his greatest success was that of a husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He was seen at every recital, competition, game, concert, Grandparents Day, field day, and baseball game. He will be remembered as a prudent businessman, a devoted family man, a loyal friend, a loving husband. James was preceded in death by his father, John Pruett; his beloved mother, Juanita Pruett; and many aunts and uncles. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brother, Scottie Pruett of Arlington; his wife, Carma; daughters, Casi Pruett Bowers and husband, Jason, of Dallas, Texas, Kristi Pruett Houser and husband, Page, of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Samuel James Bowers, Joshua Charles Bowers, Zachary Pruett Bowers, and Nola Elizabeth Houser.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019