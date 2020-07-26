1/1
James Robert Tucker
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
James Robert Tucker MILLSAP--On Monday, July 20, 2020, James "Jim" Robert Tucker from Millsap Texas, passed away at the age 85 from natural causes at a Granbury, Texas, care facility. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Jim was born at home on Nov. 2, 1934, in Bovina, Miss., to Sydney and Helen Tucker. He began studies at the New Mexico School of Mines prior to entering the U.S. Air Force in May of 1954 where he served honorably as a flight simulator technician. After his service, he became a radar instructor at White Sands Missile Range. Jim then began a career as a broadcast technician/engineer in El Paso, Texas, and finished his broadcast career with Tarrant County College. Jim was married April 5, 1956, to Rita Delores Eckert. They were married until her death in December of 1994. They raised four sons and one daughter. Jim was a very proud family man of strong Christian values. He had a knack for being able to fix "anything," loved designing, building and flying model aircraft, and was an avid photographer. He was known for being the consummate gentleman with a sharp wit, constant smile and telling a great story. He was always ready to help someone in need. He loved the music of Tom T. Hall and Jimmy Buffet. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Sydney; his mother, Helen "Glynn"; his wife, Rita; and his brother, Sydney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, James, Robert, Kenneth, Kathryn and Christopher; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral
02:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
