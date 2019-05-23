Resources More Obituaries for James Hazelwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Rod Hazelwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Rod Hazelwood NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- James Rodney (Rod) Hazlewood, age 64, passed away on May 17, 2019. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend to all that knew and loved him. He was born on September 15, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas to James Alton Hazlewood and Peggy Boudra Hazlewood. Rod married December 10, 1977 to Judy Smart. As a result of that marriage they had two beautiful children, Bree and Casey. Although Rod and Judy later divorced they remained close friends. Rod was an Environmental Scientist at Terracon in Fort Worth practicing Industrial Hygiene for the past 18 years. He had a very special way with his clients and coworkers. He was loved and respected by his clients for his work ethic, reliability and integrity as evidenced by the numerous condolences received at his office. He was a kind, humble, and compassionate man. He had many longtime friends. Rod had a unique sense of humor. He was a protector, if Rod saw someone else getting bullied, he would stand up for that person and protect them. Rod was very devoted to his mother, children and especially to his grandchildren. Rod was a great athlete in all sports he played. He was known as the "Blonde Thunderbolt" when he played Quarterback for Richland High School. He was recruited by more than 40 colleges for his talent in numerous sports. Rod accepted a scholarship to TCU but a severe knee injury derailed his career. After recovery, Rod accepted a second scholarship to Sam Houston State University where he played for both the football and baseball teams. Rod was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. At the annual opening day dove hunt near Graham Texas, Rod always got his limit and more, so he could share with his friends since he knew they were such poor marksmen. Rod was incredibly competitive, which is why he excelled in sports and life. Later in life, Rod began golfing with a close group of high school friends and tried to play every weekend. Rod recently won the Mark Bryant Memorial/Cliffhanger golf tournament and proudly placed the engraved trophy on his mantle. Rod knew the ups and downs of life but remained stoic and strong throughout and met every challenge with dignity. While Rod was not especially religious, his moral code was Christian and unwavering. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Hazlewood; mother, Peggy Boudra Hazlewood; sisters, Carol Hazlewood, Dianne Williams and husband, Jim, Marlene McBride and niece, Misty Burks. SURVIVORS: Rod is survived by his daughter, Bree Hazlewood; and son, Casey Hazlewood and wife, Jennifer; grandkids, Aden, Parker, Noah, Asher, and Peyton; sister, Becky Hazlewood Edwards, husband, Bud; and nieces, Brandy and Kristy Burks; and nephew, Jacob. Also his nephews, Glenn Ingram, AW Coufal, Brian Carter; niece, Tina Mays and her husband, Tony Mays; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries