Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
James Ronald Daniel Obituary
James Ronald Daniel JOSHUA -- James Ronald Daniel passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, with his family by his side. GRAVESIDE: 2:15 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Greenacres Memorial Park in Cleburne. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Mountain Valley Funeral Home-Joshua. He was born Oct. 17, 1942, in Hillsboro, Texas. He lived in Joshua for 32 years. James enjoyed watching sports. SURVIVORS: his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Ann Daniel; son, James Gregory Daniel; son, Hollie Lee Daniel and his wife, LaShann Daniel; granddaughters, Brittany Daniel and Shay Rambo; and son, Thomas Wayne Daniel and his wife, Shannyn Daniel.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019
