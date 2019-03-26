James Ronnie Wright FORT WORTH--James Ronnie Wright was born in Dallas, Texas, to James Ward Wright and Hazle Pauline Brown Wright on Jan. 10, 1944. He entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the comfort of his own home in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: A service will be rendered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211, for his honorable dedication. James was a lively person who could put a smile on anyone's face. His sense of humor could light up any room. In the 1960s, James valiantly served his country in the United States Navy. He is loved and will be greatly missed by all those whose hearts he touched. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his children, James, Michael, Antoinette, Diane and Marie Wright; sister, Linda Nichols; and nieces and nephews, Shannon and Mark Vaughan and Rachel O'Brien. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019