James Bourn RICHARDSON -- James S. Bourn was almost 84 years old when he passed from this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the Covid 19 Crisis, a small service for immediate family only will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas. A memorial service to celebrate his life with family and friends will be held at a later date, to be announced. MEMORIALS: Donations can be made in Mr. Bourn's honor to the Trinity River Mission; Dallas, Texas. He was born in Winters, Texas in July of 1936. Jim, as he was known, grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Arlington Heights High School. He attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., graduating in 1961. After fulfilling his duty in the Navy as an Aviator and Flight Instructor, Mr. Bourn joined American Airlines in 1967. He flew for American until he retired in 1996 at age 60. A dedicated man of faith, Mr. Bourn was a long-time member of Lover's Lane United Methodist Church and Unity Church of Dallas. Mr. Bourn gave greatly of his time to many charities and organizations including Toastmasters, The Friendship Force, The Boy Scouts of America and 500 Inc. An avid traveler, Jim enjoyed traveling the world, seeing new places and meeting new people. He was a lover of the theatre, arts and music. He gave much of his time and energy to many of these organizations. SURVIVORS: His Son, Jeff Bourn; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bourn; daughter, Kathleen Howe; son-in-law, Brian Howe; grandson, Justin Bourn; and step-sons, John David and Mike Throneberry.