James S. Hoobler ARLINGTON--James Steven Hoobler, born Jan. 30, 1952, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Maria Sanchez Ybarra, who joined him in heaven shortly afterwards. His memories will live on through his son, Scott Hoobler; stepson, AJ Ybarra; mother, Midge Brown; sisters, Rebecca Knight, Gerrie Stephens; and his brother, Russell Gould. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.