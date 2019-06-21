Home

Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Desdemona Garden of Memories
James Sledge WEATHERFORD -- James Sledge, 61, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on June 18, 2019. SERVICE: A service will be held for James at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 21st at 10 am. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9 am. Burial will be conducted around 12:30 pm at the Desdemona Garden of Memories cemetery. MEMORIALS: The family asks that in lieu of flowers, and due to the allergy concerns of the family, donations be made to one of the following organizations: Colon Cancer Foundation (10 Midland Ave. Suite M106, Port Chester, NY 10573; coloncancerfoundation.org) Cancer Care Services (623 S. Henderson St., Fort Worth, TX 76104; cancercare services.org) James was born on August 1, 1957 in DeLeon, Texas to Vaden Earl Sledge and Better Jean Henson. He married Donna Faye Boyd on July 23, 1976, and together had two children. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife, Donna (Boyd) Sledge; son, Casey and wife Megan Sledge; daughter, Christie Sledge; brother A.W. and wife Lisa Sledge; sister Kathryn and husband Eric Royall; nephew Ethan and wife Carsey Royall; niece, Emilie Royall; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019
