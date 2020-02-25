Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
James "Melvin" Smith

James "Melvin" Smith Obituary
James "Melvin" Smith ROANOKE--James "Melvin" Smith, 81, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Justin Church of Christ. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Melvin's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Melvin was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Pecos, Texas, to Charles and Rosa Smith. He grew up in Justin and graduated from Northwest High School in 1956. Melvin met his wife, Wanda, in high school, and they were married on Feb. 22, 1964. They briefly lived in Haltom City before moving to Roanoke in 1972 to raise their family. For most of his life Melvin worked two jobs. He was an assembly worker at General Motors for 33 years, and he owned Smith Sales and Service, a John Deere dealership in Colleyville. He had an incredibly successful retirement filled with community service, church, travel, golf, friends, family and spoiling his grandchildren. Melvin served from 2008 to 2015 as a Roanoke city councilman and was an elder for many years at the Justin Church of Christ. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his sons, Kevon Smith and wife, Kelli, Kurt Smith, Kirby Smith; his beloved granddaughters, Reagan Smith and Samantha Smith; his brother, Calvin Smith; his sister, Shirley Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020
