James Stuart Meynell BEDFORD--James Stuart Meynell, 96, of Bedford, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. James was born to Richard and Christina Meynell in Kurri Kurri, Australia, where he lived until he departed to college. James served in the Australian Army during World War II. He studied and became a mechanical engineer and that led him to designing, repairing and maintaining railroad cars. James was an avid reader. His knowledge made him a top pick for family trivia games. James became a Master Mason while he still lived in Australia. After his move to the United States, James enjoyed traveling with his wife, Nancy, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. James was a bus monitor for special needs children with the H-E-B school district for approximately 10 years. Beloved husband, stepfather and friend will be dearly missed. James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eunice Greig. SURVIVORS: Wife, Nancy Meynell; stepchildren, Gail Ford, Peter Webster and his wife, Kathy, James Webster, and John Webster and his wife, Nelda; niece, Rosemary Gaylard and her husband, Robert; nephew, David Greig and his wife, Ellen. James is also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, stepgrandchildren and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019