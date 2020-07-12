James Sturt Kersey FORT WORTH--James Sturt Kersey, 91, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. SERVICE: At his request, no funeral will be scheduled. Friends will hold a memorial service at later date. MEMORIALS: Those desiring to do so make may memorial contributions to Gill Children's Services, The Humane Society of North Texas, or another charity of choice
. Jim was born in Durham, N.C., on Nov. 20, 1928. He grew upon Durham, and entered Duke University as a freshman in the fall of 1947, graduating with a B.A. Degree in 1951. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army served a period of three years during the Korean War, most of which were in the Department of Neuropsychiatry, Medical Field Service School at Fort Houston, Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1954, having attained the rank of sergeant. After his discharge, Jim enrolled at the University Of Texas (Austin) and earned his Master of Science in Social Work degree in 1956. Thereupon he was appointed to the faculty of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas at the rank of instructor of Psychiatry and worked for three years on the Psychiatric Services of Parkland Memorial Hospital. In 1960, Jim became executive director of the Mental Health Association of Tarrant County, and served in that position throughout the decade. During that period, his major accomplishment was his leadership role in the establishment of the Fort Worth State Adult Mental Health Clinic, precursor of today's Mental Health/Mental Retardation Center. He also payed a leadership role in the creation of the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Arlington, which came into being in 1967 by act of Texas Legislature. Jim was appointed to the faculty of the then Graduate School of Social Work at UTA, remaining there until his retirement at the end of 1988. For eight years during his tenure, he held the position of assistant dean. During his professional career, Jim was a charter member of the National Association of Social Workers, The Academy Certified of Social Workers (1966-1968). Over the years, he served on various boards and committees in the Fort Worth area, including the Fort Worth Ballet. He also served a term of as president of the UT Austin School of Social Work Alumni Association. Upon his arrival in Fort Worth, Jim became an active parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. After the retirement of long-term rector, The Rev. Louis Martin, Jim became disillusioned with the ever increasing religious certitude and rigidity, which developed in the parish and, in particular, with the conduct of its subsequent and now deposed diocesan bishop. To Jim, such rigidity was an assault on free thought and religious expression. He chose to withdraw from all participation inasmuch as he found its religiosity, misogyny, and homophobia extremely offensive. For 30 years following 1980, Jim lived part time in his beloved Cuernavaca, Mexico. Over time, he developed a wide circle of friends there and greatly enjoyed a very active social life. Jim enjoyed a lengthy and remarkable good life, and until the end, he possessed a deft sense of humor. However, he was never one to suffer fools gladly. SURVIVORS: Jim had no immediate family other than his beloved dog, Cyrus; and his longtime friend and companion, Jorge Medina.