Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Spring Grove Cemetery
Medina, OH
James Thomas Jr.


1944 - 2019
James Thomas, Jr. PORT ORCHARD, WA.-- James Thomas, Jr., 74, of Port Orchard, Washington passed away January 2, 2019 in Washington State. James was born in Medina, Ohio in 1944. He graduated from Buchtel High School, Grand Rapids Junior College and Western Michigan University. He accepted Christ at a young age. James enjoyed a career in the US Navy for many years. He also worked for Tacoma Boat, Vitro, More Learning Through Hope, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. His career allowed James to travel and to live in several cities. He most recently lived in Charleston, SC and Fort Worth, TX before returning to Port Orchard. James was passionate about travel, family, music, carpentry, football and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents Roberta and James, Sr. and his brothers Jesse and William. He leaves behind wife Jane, daughter Kisha, son James, sister Mattie, three grandsons, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. A memorial service will be held August 30, 2019 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Medina, Ohio.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019
