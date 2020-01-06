|
|
James Thomas Dean FORT WORTH--James Thomas Dean passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 82. James was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Thomaston, Ga., to Frances and Otis McCard. He joined the military and trained as an Army Aircore medic. James completed Airborne School, 11th Airborne Division ("Angels"), in 1955 at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He served in Japan 1955-1956 as part of the 508th Airborne Regiment ("Red Devils") at Camp Wood, near Kumamoto. SURVIVORS: James is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dana Kay Dean; his daughters, Melissa Splawn and Ashley Dean; his brother, Lester McCard; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 6, 2020