Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Service
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
James Thomas Swint


1953 - 2019
James Thomas Swint Obituary
James Thomas Swint WEATHERFORD--James "Jim" Thomas Swint of Weatherford, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Jim was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 30, 1953. He graduated from L.D. Bell and received an architectural degree from UT Austin with honors. He married Charlotte Swint on Dec. 31, 2004, in Forest Hill. Jim worked as a paint contractor for Omni Paint. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wesley Swint, and mother, Mary Fairchild. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Charlotte Swint; stepmother, Bettye Swint; son, Travis Swint; stepdaughters, Angela Knotts (Don Hoffman) of San Francisco, Jennifer Chisom (Brandon) of Hurst and Melissa Knotts of Arlington; grandchildren, Riley Swint, 14, Connor Knotts, 16, Aiden Chisom, 15, Logan Knotts, 8, and Mackenzie Chisom, 11 months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
