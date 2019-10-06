|
|
James Thomas Swint WEATHERFORD--James "Jim" Thomas Swint of Weatherford, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Jim was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 30, 1953. He graduated from L.D. Bell and received an architectural degree from UT Austin with honors. He married Charlotte Swint on Dec. 31, 2004, in Forest Hill. Jim worked as a paint contractor for Omni Paint. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wesley Swint, and mother, Mary Fairchild. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Charlotte Swint; stepmother, Bettye Swint; son, Travis Swint; stepdaughters, Angela Knotts (Don Hoffman) of San Francisco, Jennifer Chisom (Brandon) of Hurst and Melissa Knotts of Arlington; grandchildren, Riley Swint, 14, Connor Knotts, 16, Aiden Chisom, 15, Logan Knotts, 8, and Mackenzie Chisom, 11 months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019