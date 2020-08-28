James Thomas "JT" Wright FORT WORTH -- James Thomas "JT" Wright was born April 22, 1953 to Wesley Wright and Emmer Lee Wright-Whitfield. GRAVESIDE: 10:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the City of Levelland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. He graduated from Levelland High School in 1973. JT then attended South Plains College, Brownwood College and Lubbock Christian University. Growing up he excelled in boxing, football and ran track. JT was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. JT was employed by Fort Worth Independent School District as a fire alarm tech III for 31 years. He coached soccer and was the biggest fan to anyone he knew involved in sports. On August 22, 2020, our Heavenly Father called JT home. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will truly be missed. JT was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Wright and Emmer Lee Wright-Whitfield; and infant brother, Wayne Wright. SURVIVORS: He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Shawn (Kasandra) Franklin, Tanisha Richelle Franklin, Ember Jade Wright, and Julius Toure' Wright; brothers and sisters, Clark (Saong) Wright of Nebraska, Dorthy (Fred) Satchel of Houston, Isabel Whitfield-Nwosu of Houston and Robert (Gail) Whitfield of Levelland; grandsons, Bryson, Tyresse, Jyresse and Chase; granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to say thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111