|
|
James Torrence Smith ARLINGTON--James Torrence Smith, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5500 Mansfield Road, Arlington, with Reverend Craig Sanders officiating. Inurnment: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, lls.org; or to the New Day program, c/o Grace Presbyterian Church, gpcarlington.org. James was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William Torrence Smith and Carra Elena Bond Smith. He served in the U.S. Army. James was employed by Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, N.J. He moved with the company to Arlington, Texas. A resident of Arlington for 39 years, James was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed restoring antique automobiles. He volunteered for many years at Arlington Charities and New Day. New Day is a program at the Grace Presbyterian Church whose focus is feeding needy children. James was one of the first volunteers for this program. During his employment with Johnson & Johnson, he donated over 10 gallons of blood. He was a servant to others. James was preceded in death by his son, Mark Smith, in 2018. SURVIVORS: Wife of 65 years, Joan Beverly Smith; sons, Brian Smith and wife, Elaine, and Daniel Smith and wife, Krista; daughter, Sheryl Young and husband, Tim; sister, Joanna Davies and husband, Don; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019