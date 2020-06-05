James V. Lee FORT WORTH -- James Vyrle Lee, 93, answered the call of the Good Shepherd on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. SERVICE: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service and internment at DFW National Cemetery will be private. MEMORIALS: In leu of flowers, Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, MI or Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County. James was born in the O.K. Community near O'Donnell, Texas, on December 10, 1926 to Rita Belle (Greenlee) and Judson Warren Lee. His mother was later married to A.W. Reed who continued James' upbringing in West Texas. James married Hazel Juanita Lee on November 4, 1949. Together they raised two children. James had a love of country and served in the Navy toward the end of WW2 as a Quartermaster 3rd Class Petty Officer. After the military, James returned to his education and graduated from Abilene Christian College. He was a natural salesman having owned an insurance firm in Dallas before branching off into other entrepreneurial ventures, including Salado Press, his publishing company. He became a college teacher in the late 1980s and sailed the world in the US Navy's PACE program; his experiences are chronicled in one of his books, Five Years at Sea. Although he was a man of many interests, he always sought to serve and share the Lord in whatever endeavor he undertook. He was a man after God's heart. James is predeceased by his wife, Nita. Survivors: His children, Kerry Lee and Gail Lee.