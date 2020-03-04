Home

James W. Lee Obituary
Col. James W. Lee KINGSLAND--Col. James W. Lee passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Kingsland, Texas. He was 89 years old. James was the son of Dennis John Lee and Mary Elizabeth Walsh Lee of Pittsburgh, Pa. Col Lee started his distinguished 39-year Air Force career at 17, after attending Officers Training School in Enid, Okla. His assignments included tours at Westover AFB, Mass., Dover AFB, Delware, Hickman AFB, Hawaii, where he served as an aircraft commander for the Military Air Transport Service (forerunner of the Military Airlift Command.) He was stationed at James Connelly AFB, Waco, Texas, in 1963, where he met and married his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Jeanne Thompson Lee. He also served at Randolph AFB, Texas, and did a tour in Vietnam. Col. Lee was a pilot in the Strategic Air Command at Minot AFB for seven years after which he was with the 15th Air Division at March AFB. Col. Lee was the base commander of the 43rd Combat Support Group at Andersen AFB, Guam, and retired at Carswell AFB, Fort Worth, Texas. After retirement, Col. Lee worked at the American Airlines Flight Training Academy for 12 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Betty Jeanne Lee; and his daughter, Jennifer Ann Lee. He will be missed but never forgotten. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the s Project. Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Kingsland, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to [email protected] WALDROPE-HATFIELD-HAWTHORNE FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Kingsland, 325-388-6767 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020
