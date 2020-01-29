|
James Walker Clark Jr. FORT WORTH--James Walker Clark Jr. died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Clark was 81. SERVICE: A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, with a reception to follow in the church's Gallery Area. Burial will be held later at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107, or to the , in his memory, is suggested. Jim was a man of faith with a high standard of morals and ethics, creative yet analytical, and proud of his service to his country. He also showed a wry, sly sense of humor and was a good neighbor. Serving the church in many ways, studying the Bible, and striving to live as a Christian remained a constant throughout his life. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Col. James W. and Margaret Grainger Clark. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Jean Walbridge, Jim is survived by a son, James Brigham Clark and his wife, Sandra, of New York City and their children, Jimmy and Anna Clark; a daughter, Rachel Ayres Clark and her companion, Hans Lischka, of New Orleans; a sister, Margaret "Midge"" Antonopulos and her husband, Glenn, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and three nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020