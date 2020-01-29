Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for James Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walker Clark Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Walker Clark Jr. Obituary
James Walker Clark Jr. FORT WORTH--James Walker Clark Jr. died peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Clark was 81. SERVICE: A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, with a reception to follow in the church's Gallery Area. Burial will be held later at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107, or to the , in his memory, is suggested. Jim was a man of faith with a high standard of morals and ethics, creative yet analytical, and proud of his service to his country. He also showed a wry, sly sense of humor and was a good neighbor. Serving the church in many ways, studying the Bible, and striving to live as a Christian remained a constant throughout his life. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Col. James W. and Margaret Grainger Clark. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Jean Walbridge, Jim is survived by a son, James Brigham Clark and his wife, Sandra, of New York City and their children, Jimmy and Anna Clark; a daughter, Rachel Ayres Clark and her companion, Hans Lischka, of New Orleans; a sister, Margaret "Midge"" Antonopulos and her husband, Glenn, of Fort Collins, Colo.; and three nieces.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -