|
|
James Walter Chapman COMANCHE--James Walter Chapman died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday at Comanche Funeral Home. Interment: Taylor's Chapel Cemetery in Comanche. Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. James was a former teacher, principal, and superintendent in Texas schools and a cattle rancher. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. James was preceded by his parents, Walter Daniel Chapman and Willie Kate Sledge Chapman; a son, John Tom Chapman; brothers, Jake Chapman and John Chapman; and sister, Arthula Chapman. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Joyce Pinkerton and husband, Brennan; son, Paul Chapman and wife, Amy; son, David Chapman; sisters, Mary Clemons, Tess Wilson, and Modet Chapman; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020