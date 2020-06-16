James Walter Lane CROWLEY--James Walter Lane was born on December 15, 1945 to Hiram and Mable Lane in Texarkana, Texas. He passed away peacefully in Fort Worth on June 10, 2020 with his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Lois, at his side. SERVICE: Private Family Service at Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Jimmy earned a bachelor's degree from East Texas State University. He had a successful career as a counselor in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Lane; and sisters, JoAnn Beaty and Helen Merrill. SURVIVORS: Jimmy is survived by his wife, Phyllis; along with his two daughters, Gema Marie with husband Neal Padgett, and Penni Nicole Lane; grandchildren, Jordan Nicole Eubanks, Colton Tyler Lane, Tristan Doyle Inman and wife Grace, and Caleb Lane Padgett; sister, Rosemary Owens of West Palm Beach, Florida; Sister in-laws, Winnie Strickland, Lurlynn Hickerson, Mary Gene Moon; Brother-in-law, Donnie Surratt; He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy gave his family everything he had, which was abundantly enough. Jimmy is now in heaven, rejoicing with Jesus.