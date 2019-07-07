James Wetmore PANTEGO--James Wetmore, 87, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Wade Funeral Home, Arlington. Army Honor Guard Burial service following at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the funeral home. James honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and was awarded other medals and honors during his military career. He was a lifetime member of the Korean War Veterans Association, serving as president of the D/FW KWVA Chapter 215 from 2013-2015. Born in Harvey, Ill., James served his community as a volunteer firefighter, attaining the highest rank of captain with the Glenwood, Ill., Fire Department. In his career, James achieved success in the business machines profession, working for NCR, General Dynamics and retiring from Siemens in Fort Worth, Texas. James was married since 1995 to his "bride," Neva Wetmore, who followed him to heaven on Friday, July 5, 2019. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Joe Wetmore and his wife, Sue, his son, James Wetmore, his daughter, Nancy Wetmore, and their mother, Greta Wetmore; his grandchildren, Lauren Wetmore, John Hernandez, Tim Gonzalez, Amanda Morales, and Jessica Gonzalez; his sisters, Catherine Coppenger, Annette Bock and Mary Jane Jansen; and many nieces and nephews who will fondly miss their "Uncle Jim." James Wetmore proudly served his country, his community and was devoted to his wife and family. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019