D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
James William Amble Obituary
James Amble ARLINGTON -- James William Amble, 75, passed away Sat., January 4, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Sat., Jan. 11, D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. with calling one-hour prior. Calling also 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com. He was born in Colfax, Wis. to the late Phillip and Selma Amble. James graduated from Chetek High School and earned his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Institute of Technology. He served in the Air Force from 1966-1969 as a Communications Operator. James was an Industrial Engineer with General Motors for 44 years, retiring in 2009. James was an avid University of Wisconsin sports fan and loved to travel the world with his wife. Preceded in death by brothers Roger Amble and Gerald Amble. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 48 years, Gail Ann Marie Amble, Arlington; sons, Tom and Lauren Amble, Denver, Colo., Joseph Poppy, Robbinsdale, Minn., Jeffery and Christine Poppy, Weston, Conn., Michael and Amy Poppy, San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Alison Poppy, Dylan Poppy, Nigel Poppy, Van Amble, Rhys Amble, and Nora Amble. DO MCCOMB AND SONS PINE VALLEY PARK FUNERAL HOME Fort Wayne, Ind. 46825 260-426-9494
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
