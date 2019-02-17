Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for James Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William Powers


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James William Powers Obituary
James William Powers ARLINGTON--James William Powers, 68, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Arlington. James was born Nov. 30, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James William Powers Jr. and Katherine Francis Powers. He graduated from Scranton University in 1972 and played college basketball. An Arlington resident since 1980, he was a retired roofing contractor and business owner. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Alice Gannon Powers. SURVIVORS: Sons, Matthew Powers and Kevin Powers; daughter, Lauren Powers Leverock and husband, Ron; and grandchildren, London Leverock and Gwendolen Leverock.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.