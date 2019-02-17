|
James William Powers ARLINGTON--James William Powers, 68, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Arlington. James was born Nov. 30, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James William Powers Jr. and Katherine Francis Powers. He graduated from Scranton University in 1972 and played college basketball. An Arlington resident since 1980, he was a retired roofing contractor and business owner. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Alice Gannon Powers. SURVIVORS: Sons, Matthew Powers and Kevin Powers; daughter, Lauren Powers Leverock and husband, Ron; and grandchildren, London Leverock and Gwendolen Leverock.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019