James William Redwine GRANBURY--James William Redwine, 72, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 10, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Acton United Methodist Church, 3433 Fall Creek Hwy in Acton. Viewing: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Committal with Masonic Graveside Rites: 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pecan Plantation EMS or Acton United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Wife of 31 years, Cherry Redwine; children, Karen Redwine Myers, Kimberly Cornett and husband, Cameron, Brenda Wood and husband, Ross, Darbi Johnson and husband, Mike, Kelby Hubbard and wife, Leah, Robert Hubbard and wife, Dawnia; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. We shall remember him in our hearts forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019