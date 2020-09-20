1/1
James William Thigpen
1937 - 2020
JAMES WILLIAM THIGPEN
April 10, 1937 - September 17, 2020
FORT WORTH, Texas - James William "Jim" Thigpen passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Thigpen was 83.
SERVICE: A private family committal service will be held in the Ascension Garden at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to The First Tee, the Bear Foundation – Preparing Champions for Life Foundation or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troup 95, in his memory, are suggested.
Born in Gilmer on April 10, 1937, Jim was the son of Seth Ward and Ila Pratt Thigpen. He was one of the first Boy Scouts in Upshur County to earn the rank of Eagle Scout which was signed by President Harry Truman. He graduated from Gilmer High School in 1955 before attending Baylor University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Physics from Baylor in 1959.
Jim had a lifetime passion for golf. He was a member of Colonial Country Club for 54 years where he served as president of the Board of Governors. He was also a member of Ridglea Country Club. Jim made 13 "Holes-in-One" throughout his golfing career and was fortunate to play many of the worlds' greatest courses with family, good friends and many golf legends. One of his proudest moments was qualifying for and playing in the National Senior Amateur Golf Championship, twice.
He was a longtime supporter of the Baylor Bear Foundation and enjoyed sharing his love of Baylor football with his children, grandchildren and friends. He retired in 1997 as executive officer of National Foundation Life and Westbridge Capital Corporation after a 38-year career in the life and health insurance industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael David Thigpen.
Survivors: In addition to his wife of 46 years, Carolann Gray Thigpen, Jim is survived by his children, Ronald Thigpen and his wife, Kristen, Mark Thigpen and his wife, LaRae, and Lisa Heick and her husband, Doug; five grandchildren, Natalie, Seth, Abbey, Amy and Robert; and many longtime friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
