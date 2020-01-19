|
James Woodrow Wetzel DENTON--James Woodrow Wetzel, 95, of Denton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. BURIAL: Wetzel family plot in Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Okla. Jim was born Sept. 21, 1924, in Morrison, Okla. He married Freda Jo Robinson in Claremore, Okla., in 1956. She preceded him in death June 29, 2011. Jim began his 40-year career with American Airlines as a mechanic in 1948 and moved up to flight engineer in 1951, retiring in 1988. As a flight engineer, he was based in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco and DFW. He loved his job and flew many different types of airplanes through the years for American, including DC-10s and 747s internationally. After retirement, he enjoyed the farm in Denton, raising hay and restoring old tractors. He was an active member of the Chisholm Trail Antique Farm Equipment Club. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by daughter, Lisa Fergason and husband, James, of Sanger, Texas; daughter, Annette Love and husband, Mike, of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Wetzel and Sydney Schroeder; and sister, Charlene Wells of Bartlesville, Okla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020