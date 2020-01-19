Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Woodrow Wetzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Woodrow Wetzel Obituary
James Woodrow Wetzel DENTON--James Woodrow Wetzel, 95, of Denton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. BURIAL: Wetzel family plot in Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Okla. Jim was born Sept. 21, 1924, in Morrison, Okla. He married Freda Jo Robinson in Claremore, Okla., in 1956. She preceded him in death June 29, 2011. Jim began his 40-year career with American Airlines as a mechanic in 1948 and moved up to flight engineer in 1951, retiring in 1988. As a flight engineer, he was based in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco and DFW. He loved his job and flew many different types of airplanes through the years for American, including DC-10s and 747s internationally. After retirement, he enjoyed the farm in Denton, raising hay and restoring old tractors. He was an active member of the Chisholm Trail Antique Farm Equipment Club. SURVIVORS: Jim is survived by daughter, Lisa Fergason and husband, James, of Sanger, Texas; daughter, Annette Love and husband, Mike, of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Wetzel and Sydney Schroeder; and sister, Charlene Wells of Bartlesville, Okla.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -