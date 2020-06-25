Jamie Marie Dollar Webb BURLESON--Jamie Marie Dollar Webb from Burleson Texas passed away June 22. SERVICE: Visitation for Jamie Dollar Webb will be Friday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd. Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral will be held Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Burleson Church of Christ, 1150 NW John Jones Dr. Burleson, Texas. Jamie was born in Grand Prairie July 6, 1965. She was the daughter of Maxine and the late James Dollar. Jamie was a graduate of Northwest High School. Jamie was employed with Equitable Advisors for 36 years. SURVIVORS: Jamie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeffrey Webb; son, Travis Webb, wife Blanca; sisters, Sheri Blanchette, Sharon Bond and Jill Dollar; also by many nieces and nephews. Jamie was loved by all who knew her, always had a smile and could make anyone she met laugh.