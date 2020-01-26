|
Jan Davis FORT WORTH--Survived by the love of her life, granddaughter, Tawnee; her sister, Jinx; as well as a niece; nephews; grandchildren, Jake and Callie;, and son, John, Jan Davis leaves behind a legacy of colorful, thoughtful and endearing moments. Never one to allow a conversation to go stale, Jan had the chameleon-like ability to show age and wisdom as well as youth and playfulness all inside one conversation. "Heart of gold" is cliche so let's say she had a heart packed full of indulgent sweets and comfort food . . . Chicken Couch is forever immortalized, Jan, thank you. Say hi to Stumpy for us.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020