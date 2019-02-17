Jan Dowd COLLEYVILLE--"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."-- Matthew 5:4 Jan Dowd, 68, of Colleyville, Texas, left the earthly realm on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at White's Chapel in Southlake followed by graveside services in Noonday Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation in memory of Jan Dowd. Jan was born to James and Ruby Craghead in Amarillo, Texas, on Independence Day, 1951. She ironically shared her birthday with her grandfather and later, her great-niece. As a child, Jan acted in commercials for local Amarillo television stations and later modeled during high school. She attended Amarillo public schools and was a member of the Sandie Steppers Drill Team of Amarillo High School where she graduated in 1969. Jan attended Texas Tech University, majoring in finance. At 35, Jan became an investment banker, a career that enabled her to support many causes close to her heart. She retired in 2002 as a senior vice president and office manager of a national investment firm. Twice, Jan was nominated as "Woman of the Year" by the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. She spent several years on the board of directors for All Faiths Receiving Home in Albuquerque, N.M., helping abused and abandoned children; United Way; and following a cancer diagnosis of her then husband Richard "Dick" Clowe, the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation. Richard passed away in 2013. Jan continued to volunteer at the USO at DFW. In 2016 she began serving on the board of directors for IOBS Corp., and continued to support research into cancer and childhood illnesses. On May 6, 2017, she married Judge Steven M. Dowd in a private ceremony in Denver, Colo.. She and her husband became active members of the Empty Nesters Sunday School Class of White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. Through the church with Steve, Jan found a new path to helping people and, especially, children. "Blessed are the pure of heart, for they will see God."--Matthew 5:8 SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Judge Steven M. Dowd of Colleyville; her daughter, Julie Clowe and son-in-law, Rodney Nelson, of Richmond, Va.; her son, Maj. Jason Clowe and daughter-in-law, Nikki, of Honolulu, Hawaii; and her son, Bryan Clowe and daughter-in-law, Devon, of San Antonio; as well as grandsons, Nicholas, Brenden, Iain, James, and Connor; her sister, Carol Pipes and brother-in-law, Bill, of Richmond, Va.; stepchildren; stepgrandkids; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends who will miss her dearly.



