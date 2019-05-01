Jan Elizabeth West FORT WORTH--Jan Elizabeth West was born Oct. 16, 1953, to James Manson Hutchison and Betty Jean Johnson in Paris, Texas. She died Friday, April 26, 2019, in Denton, Texas. SERVICE: Jan wished to be cremated, so the family will commemorate her passing with a celebration of life visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Keller location of Lucas Funeral Home. There will be a reception at their home afterward for anyone who wishes to attend. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to OperationKindness.org. Jan graduated from Grapevine High School in 1972. She received her BFA in Art from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1976. She loved doing genealogy research, flower gardening and her pets. Jan worked in retail sales as a floral designer, and in the Western Hills High School English computer lab. Jan was a longtime resident of the Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood. Jan was married to Garrick Brent West of Indianapolis, Ind., on June 3, 1991. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband; her brother, Raymond Frank Hutchison and his wife, Kathy Hisaw, from Paris, Texas; her sister, Jerri Ann Brock and her husband, Jewel Brock; and stepsister, Camille Hall and her husband, Howard. She is also survived by nephews, Clayton Ray Hutchison and his wife, Kimberly Sullivan, Christopher Attanasio, Mark Attanasio and his wife, Kailyn Reed; and nieces, Lauren Ann Paluska and her husband, Michael Alan Paluska, Callah Christine West DO, Tyler Danielle Roth and her husband, Jamison Roth, and Sydney Leigh West. Jan was a kind and caring soul, dearly loved by her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

