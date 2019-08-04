|
Jan Russell Thompson AZLE--Jan Russell Thompson, 82, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after lengthy illnesses. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1313 Southeast Pkwy., Azle. Interment: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Jan was a retired Navy/Vietnam veteran and Lockheed employee, he was always proud to serve his country. For many years he served his church in various capacities. "Well done thou good and faithful servant."--Matthew 25:23 SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Audrey; daughters, Wanda Novak and Deborah Vaughan; son, Russell Thompson; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019