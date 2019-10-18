|
Jana Beth Coleman Goates FORT WORTH -- Jana Beth Coleman Goates, 69, passed away Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, with a reception to follow. Private burial. MEMORIALS: The family suggests Freedom Palliative Hospice Care, 9001 Airport Fwy. Suite 570, N Richland Hills, Texas 76180 and Cancer Care Services, 623 S. Henderson Fort Worth, Texas 76104. SURVIVORS: Husband, Larry; son, Brian and wife, Audrey; grandson, Deagen; sister, Nancy Coleman; and stepdaughters, Regina Norris and husband, Jeff and Jessica Norris.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019