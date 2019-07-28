|
Jane Ann McGoodwin FORT WORTH--Jane Lowrey McGoodwin, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at a local hospital in Fort Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Western Hills United Methodist Church, 2820 Laredo Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. Everyone is welcome to attend. Jane was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Kingfisher, Okla., and graduated from Ardmore High School in 1953. She married MG. James B. McGoodwin in 1954, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. They moved to Fort Worth in 1957 where they lived out the rest of their lives. She worked for Dr. Jack Bronstad for her first 10 years in Fort Worth then moving to serve in administration with the Fort Worth Classroom Teachers Association, retiring in 1999. Jane loved traveling with her husband during their professional years and after retirement, they spent many joyous years traveling around the country in their RV. Over the years, she was involved with many charitable organizations, with her favorite being the SPCA as she loved all dogs, especially Tiny, Tucker and Annabelle. She was very active with the Special Olympic programs for many years as well as the Retarded Children association assisting her husband in establishing the Fort Worth chapter. Jane was a dedicated mother and loved her three boys. She spent many years on the various sports fields watching games and working in the concession stands as her boys grew up. Jane was a longtime member of the Western Hills United Methodist Church. She particularly loved the Sunday service and rarely missed being in her favorite pew. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, MG. James B McGoodwin. SURVIVORS: Sons, David McGoodwin and wife, Sadie, Mark McGoodwin, and Don McGoodwin and fiancee, Lisa Nickens; grandchildren, Charlie, Redmond, Anna, Creed, Logan, Liza Jane, and Lexi; sister, Emilu Richard; and many close friends and relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019