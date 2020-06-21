Jane Cole Graves PALO ALTO, CALIF. -- Jane Cole Graves, 93, died peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Palo Alto, California. Born in 1927 in New York City, Jane Cole was the third child of John and Helen Cole. She grew up in Manhattan and East Hampton. She studied theatrical design at Bennington College and the Fine Arts College of the Carnegie Institute of Technology. In 1956, she moved to Dallas to work as a designer for Neiman-Marcus. She met and married the writer John Graves, who would soon publish his acclaimed book Goodbye to a River. In 1961 she left Neiman's to raise her two daughters. She continued to work, however, with projects ranging from displays for the Fort Worth Garden Club and bouquets for debutantes, to co-curating the exhibition "Log Cabins to City Lights" at the Fort Worth Art Center in 1971. The family lived in Fort Worth while John built a house on a remote piece of land he called Hard Scrabble in Somervell County. They moved there in 1971, and Jane adapted to a rural life that included gardening, beekeeping, raising goats and cows, riding horses, adding to the house, and living close to the land. In the midst of that, she nurtured her artistic and creative ambitions by designing elegant and sometimes humorous merchandise for catalogs such at the Horchow Collection. In the late 1970s, she returned to Neiman-Marcus as Director of Merchandise Design, and remained there until she retired in 1992. Jane and John Graves lived at Hard Scrabble until his death in 2013. Jane then moved to Palo Alto, California, to be near her younger daughter. She continued always to embrace life and joyful engagement with the many people she knew and loved. She passed along her love of art and artistic expression to her daughters and grandsons, and was a beloved friend and second mother to many. She loved Episcopal hymns and quietly maintained a deep spirituality. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three brothers. SURVIVORS: Her two daughters and their families: Helen Graves and husband, Malcolm Sturchio, of New York; and Sally Graves Jackson and husband, Rob, of California. She will be deeply missed by her four grandsons: John Sturchio, and Robert, David, and Will Jackson. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date in Fort Worth, Texas.